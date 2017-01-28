Aggies Edged by No. 18 West Virginia, 81-77

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Jevon Carter had 19 point to lead No. 18 West Virginia over Texas A&M 81-77 on Saturday in the first game of the Big 12-SEC Challenge.

The Mountaineers (17-4) led by as many as 20 in the second half, but Admon Gilder led the Aggies on a 22-8 scoring run to bring them within six.

Carter helped his team increase the lead to 13 points with 2:36 left. Gilder once again got the Aggies within single digits and a J.C. Hampton 3-pointer with 14 seconds left brought A&M within 79-77.

Since Texas A&M (11-9) was out of timeouts, Tonny Trocha-Morelos fouled Esa Ahmad with 4.4 seconds left to preserve time. Ahmad, who was 4 for 10 at the line at that point, made both free throws to give West Virginia a four-point lead.

Gilder led the Aggies with 24 points. Tyler Davis had an impressive game for the Aggies with 19 points and 18 rebounds.

It’s his fourth double-double of the season and his first since Texas A&M’s close loss to Arizona on Dec. 17, 2016. His 18 rebounds were the most by any Aggie since Andy Slocum also had 18 against Texas in 2004.

Postgame Notes

#18 West Virginia 81, Texas A&M 77

Jan. 28, 2017 – WVU Coliseum (Morgantown, WV)

RECORDS & SERIES NOTES

? Texas A&M fell to No. 18 West Virginia, 81-77, on Saturday afternoon at WVU coliseum in Morgantown, W. VA … The Aggies’ season record now stands at 11-9.

? The all-time series between the schools is now 2-0 in favor of WVU.

? A&M is 1-2 all-time during the Big 12-SEC Challenge, including a win over Iowa State last season and a loss to Oklahoma during the 2013-14 campaign.

TEAM NOTES

? Texas A&M was guilty of 23 turnovers while dealing with West Virginia’s aggressive, full-court pressure.

? A&M owned a 41-36 rebounding advantage with 15 offensive boards that led to a 17-9 Aggie advantage in second-chance points.

? West Virginia held a 45-29 lead at halftime after ending the first period on a 17-2 run … Following the intermission, the Aggies outscored the Mountaineers 48-36.

? A&M used the starting lineup combination of Admon Gilder , Chris Collins , Tonny Trocha-Morelos , Robert Williams and Tyler Davis for the second time this season (1-1).

INDIVIDUAL NOTES

? Sophomore Tyler Davis carded his sixth career double-double (fourth this season) by finishing with 19 points and a career-high 18 rebounds … His 18 rebounds marked the most by an Aggie since David Harris grabbed 19 vs. Houston on Feb. 24, 1990 … Additionally, the 18-rebound performance was the most by any player in the history of WVU Coliseum, which opened in 1970.

? Davis also set a career-high with four blocked shots.

? Sophomore Admon Gilder notched a career-high 24 points to reach the 20-point plateau for the second straight game … The Dallas native also played all 40 minutes for the third consecutive contest.

? Senior JC Hampton also reached the 20-point plateau for the second time this season, converting 8-of-9 shot attempts with a 5-of-6 mark from 3-point range.

? A pair of blocked shots against the Mountaineers gave freshman Robert Williams at least one swat in all 20 games this season, tying the school record for a consecutive game block streak, originally set by David Harris from Dec. 21, 1989, to March 9, 1990.

? A&M played for a second straight contest without sophomore forward DJ Hogg (13.1 points per game) who missed the game with a minor foot injury … He is listed as day-to-day.

? Texas A&M head coach Billy Kennedy fell to 110-79 in his sixth season at Texas A&M and 321-258 in 19 seasons as head coach.

UP NEXT

? Texas A&M returns home and jumps back into SEC play next Tuesday as they host Vanderbilt inside Reed Arena … The game is slated to be televised on ESPNU with tip off at 8 p.m. (CT).