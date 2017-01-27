Suddenlink Investigating Customer’s Presentation To The CS City Council

The corporate office of College Station’s provider of cable t-v and internet says they’re looking into the actions of a technician who was caught on video by a homeowner…who shared his video at Thursday night’s College Station city council meeting.

Bob Reinhardt says a technician who came out to check an internet outage put a tag on his door and stepped back to take a cell phone picture. Then the technician removed the door hangar and walked away.

Reinhardt called on the council to bring in another provider to compete with Suddenlink.

The council will have a future workshop on cable and internet options, and Suddenlink will be asked to be part of the discussion.

The council was also told the state and not the city controls the franchise agreement.

Click HERE to be directed to the video, provided by the city of College Station.