Recap Of 2017 B/CS Chamber Economic Development Conference

Another full house attended the 2017 Bryan/College Station Chamber of Commerce Economic Development Conference.

Speakers included Texas A&M assistant vice president of external affairs, Chad Wootton, who summarized the university’s history and provided an update on university activities.

Click HERE to read and download the presentation from Chad Wootton.

The chief economist at the Texas A&M Real Estate Center, Jim Gaines, shared his observations about President Trump and gave statistical information about oil prices, population trends, and the housing market.

Click HERE to read and download the presentation from Jim Gaines.

The luncheon speaker, Texas state comptroller Glenn Hegar, shared statistical information about the 20 county economic region that includes Bryan/College Station.

Other speakers included Bryan mayor Andrew Nelson, College Station mayor Karl Mooney, Bryan ISD interim superintendent Tim Rocka, College Station ISD superintendent Clark Ealy, College Station city manager Kelly Templin, Bryan deputy city manager Joey Dunn, Brazos County judge Duane Peters, and the president of the Research Valley Partnership, Todd McDaniel.

Click HERE to read and download the presentation from the cities of Bryan and College Station.

Click HERE to read and download the presentation from the Bryan and College Station school districts.

Click HERE to read and download the presentation from Brazos County.

Click HERE to read and download the presentation from the Research Valley Partnership.