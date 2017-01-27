Man Arrested in Hit and Run Fatality

Courtesy of Bryan Police Department:

On January 14, 2017 at 6:30am Officers responded to the 4900 block of State Hwy 21 for a call of someone lying in the ditch. Officers located the deceased body of Geneva Serna who was pronounced deceased on the scene. The investigation led to the arrest of Leroy Conerway Jr. for Accident Involving Death which is second degree felony. Conerway turned himself in last week and bonded out the same day.

It was determined that Conerway was traveling westbound in the 4900 block of State Hwy 21 when he struck Serna with his vehicle. Conerway left the scene without rendering aid to the victim.