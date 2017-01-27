City of College Station Update on WTAW

City of College Station Update on WTAWFeatured Stories, Interviews Friday, January 27th, 2017
This City of College Station update features Venessa Garza, Bicycle, Pedestrian & Greenways Senior Program Manager. Garza discusses the program and future development during her appearance on The Infomaniacs on Friday, January 27.
Click below to hear Venessa Garza visiting with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia.
