UPDATE: Former BISD Superintendent Can Continue Blocking Records

Update January 26, 2017:

Former Bryan school superintendent Tommy Wallis can continue blocking the release of records he says will damage his professional reputation if they become public.

That’s after a Travis County district judge Thursday afternoon approved a temporary injunction in Wallis’s lawsuit against the Texas Attorney General and Bryan ISD.

Wallis continues to pursue a permanent ban against the A-G…which determined some records could be released.

What Wallis doesn’t want out…among other things…are evaluations written by former central office administrators. Those evaluations, contained in what is described in Wallis’s lawsuit as a binder, were presented to him last September when he was advised to take a buyout then told to surrender his district property.

The only comment from Bryan ISD was a statement…quoting…”We are awaiting a final resolution of this matter, and hopefully soon.”

Looking for a response from Wallis following Thursday’s court hearing, WTAW News discovered Wallis has restricted his Twitter account, @WallisBeThe1.

Original story:

Before the end of January, we could learn if a district judge in Austin will release documents and/or recordings that former Bryan school district superintendent Tommy Wallis says will damage his reputation.

WTAW News received what’s been filed so far in Wallis’s lawsuit against the Texas Attorney General’s office and Bryan ISD.

Wallis says in addition to damaging his professional reputation, what the AG and the district want to release will result in “irreparable injury through loss of goodwill (and) loss of opportunities”.

Two weeks ago, the AG ruled the district could release a binder containing documents and recordings of Wallis’s job performance that were produced by four administrators at the request of the Bryan school board. The AG also ruled the district could release a self-evaluation done by Wallis, along with supporting documents.

Wallis was able to get a temporary order blocking the release. A court hearing is scheduled the afternoon of January 26th.

Just over two months after Wallis and the Bryan school board agreed to an $83,000 dollar buyout, Wallis was hired as an interim high school principal in Missouri City.

According to documents from Fort Bend ISD through an open records request, Wallis will be paid almost $43,000 dollars…at $600 dollars a day…for the spring semester.

WTAW News has asked Wallis and/or his lawyers for comment about his departure from Bryan ISD and his current position.