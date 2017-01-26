Two Bryan Men Arrested For Armed Robbery At A College Station Home

What College Station police described as a “gathering” involving seven people at a home at 3:20 in the morning on Wednesday.

Five victims all said they knew the suspects and were according to CSPD “having a good time” when all of a sudden one of the men pulled out a handgun and the second took a shotgun belonging to one of the victims.

The suspects then left the house at Meir and Brandenberg Lane…south of Graham and west of Victoria…and drove away in one of the victim’s vehicles.

Detectives found the men at a home in Bryan on Howell Avenue, which is north of the intersection of Villa Maria and William Joel Bryan.

Police recovered phones taken from four of the victims, both guns, and the car belonging to the fifth victim.

20 year old Frank Chargualaf and 19 year old Carlos Emilio Garcia of Bryan were arrested for aggravated robbery and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.