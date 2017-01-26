Mavericks top Knicks; Rockets fall to Celtics

Barnes scores 23 to lead Mavericks over Knicks, 103-95

DALLAS (AP) _ Harrison Barnes scored 23 points and Seth Curry had 20 as the Dallas Mavericks beat the New York Knicks 103-95 on Wednesday night.

Dirk Nowitzki added 19 points for Dallas, which was coming off a 49-point blowout of the Los Angeles Lakers. The last-place Mavericks (16-29) have won five of seven.

Carmelo Anthony, the subject of trade talk, scored 30 points to lead the Knicks. Courtney Lee had 23 for New York, which has lost 14 of 18.

Dallas led by as many as 10 points in the third quarter, but the Knicks rallied to get within one twice in the fourth quarter.

Down 89-88, the Knicks had the ball on a fast break, but Ron Baker missed a 3-pointer from the right corner.

Curry followed with a long jumper at the other end, keying an 8-0 run as New York turned the ball over on three consecutive possessions.

Thomas, Crowder push Celtics past Rockets, 120-109

BOSTON (AP) _ Isaiah Thomas had 38 points and nine assists, Jae Crowder scored 23 and the Boston Celtics beat the Houston Rockets 120-109 on Wednesday night.

It was Thomas’ 15th game this season with at least 30 points and his 29th consecutive outing with 20 or more. Crowder grabbed 10 rebounds and Al Horford totaled 20 points and nine assists for Boston (27-18), which had lost three straight games.

James Harden finished with 30 points and 12 assists, Ryan Anderson scored 19 and Sam Dekker had 15 off the bench as the Rockets (34-15) lost for the sixth time in nine games.