Fundraising Efforts for Bryan Firefighter Battling Brain Cancer

A Bryan firefighter battling brain cancer is receiving support throughout the community.

In 2006, Rayse Richardson was on his way home from a motocross race when he suffered a seizure. Doctors found a cancerous tumor on his brain.

Rayse’s sister, Reysa Hunninghaus, said after being told multiple times that it was too risky of an operation, a doctor at MD Anderson agreed to surgery and removed 85% of the tumor.

In 2011 an MRI revealed Rayse’s cancer was growing and he went through 13 months of oral chemotherapy. The treatment stopped the growth, and Rayse went back to putting his life on the line for others.

“He has never wanted to be defined by his cancer. He worked really hard at not letting it affect his life,” said Reysa.

But during a recent checkup, his doctor found that the cancer was growing again and Rayse will undergo medical testing and radiation treatments Monday through Friday for six weeks at MD Anderson.

A Go Fund Me account has been set up to help with Rayse’s lodging and medical bills.

This Saturday, New Republic Brewing Company is hosting an event with live music, food and beer from 2 to 10 p.m. at their location on North Dowling Road.

Click below to hear Reysa Hunninghaus visiting with WTAW’s Chelsea Reber.

ReysaHunninghaus012317