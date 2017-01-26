Dynamo Affiliate Team’s Final Names Announced

Bryan / College Station, Texas January 26, 2017 – Clutch Entertainment Group is excited to announce the final eight names for the new Houston Dynamo Premier Development League affiliated team. Today the team announced the following as the eight finalists and opened up a new election in the Brazos Valley where fans can vote early and often online at www.bvsoccer2017.com

Here are the final names (in alphabetic order) as selected from almost 400 submissions by the community:

BCS United FC

Brazos Valley Blast

Brazos Valley Brigade

Brazos Valley Cannons

Brazos Valley Cavalry

Brazos Valley Rail Runners

Brazos Valley Stealth

Brazos Valley Volts

“We are excited to get the communities input on our team identity,” said President Uri Geva. “We are so blessed by the amount of support we have received so far and we’re looking forward to being one step closer to our debut season!”

For more information and to vote for the team name fans can visit www.bvsoccer2017.com