CS Council Proceeding With Creating Board To Manage New City Business Park

The College Station city council is moving ahead with forming an economic development corporation to manage land the city owns along the east side of the freeway behind the Lowe’s store.

Since 2000, the city has owned more than 250 acres of land that can be developed in what is called the Spring Creek Corporate Campus.

At the council’s January 12th meeting, members offered potential names who might serve on a governing board.

Economic development director Natalie Ruiz says major building blocks are starting that can lead to recruiting retail, commercial, and industrial businesses.

The city has another 220 acres where an electrical substation is located, with the remaining land being reserved for green space.

