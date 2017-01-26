Bryan School Board Proceeding With New Expansion Concept At Rudder HS

When Bryan school district voters approved a $132 million dollar bond issue in November 2014, the package included additional traditional classrooms at Rudder high school.

At Monday night’s meeting, the school board voted to change the expansion plan to create new space for Rudder’s nationally recognized career and technology program.

The expansion includes a pre-engineered metal building for Rudder’s ag program, containing a shop and five classrooms. And three existing portable buildings will be renovated for Rudder’s cosmotology and barber programs…two buildings for servicing the public and the third for classrooms.

Construction manager Jeff Windsor agrees that there is an aggressive timetable to complete the $3.3 million dollar project. Windsor wants the board to hire a general contractor in May and have the improvements completed no later than December 15.

Click HERE to see and download the architect’s presentation to the Bryan school board.

Click below for comments from Jeff Windsor, visiting with WTAW’s Bill Oliver.