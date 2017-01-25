Texas A&M announces nine football early enrollees

Texas A&M announces nine football early enrolleesSports Wednesday, January 25th, 2017
COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Nine standout football players have signed financial agreements with Texas A&M and are enrolled for the spring semester, Aggie head coach Kevin Sumlin announced.
Enrolling at Texas A&M for the 2017 spring semester were:
Signee
Position
Ht.
Wt.
Hometown/High School
Jhamon Ausbon
Wide Receiver
6-2
220
Houston, Texas/IMG Academy (Fla.)
Connor Blumrick
Quarterback
6-5
200
Pearland, Texas/Pearland HS
Keldrick Carper
Athlete
6-2
175
Plain Dealing, La./Plain Dealing HS
Anthony Hines III
Linebacker
6-2.5
220
Plano, Texas/Plano East HS
Jared Hocker
Offensive Line
6-5.5
301
Richland Hills, Texas/Birdville HS
Hezekiah Jones
Wide Receiver
5-11
168
Stafford, Texas/Stafford HS
Santino Marchiol
Linebacker
6-2.5
224
Centennial, Colo./IMG Academy (Fla.)
Kellen Mond
Quarterback
6-2
191
San Antonio, Texas/IMG Academy (Fla.)
Roshauud Paul
Wide Receiver
6-0
170
Bremond, Texas/Bremond HS
Biographical Sketches
Jhamon Ausbon
Wide Receiver
6-2
220
Houston, Texas/IMG Academy (Fla.)
Coached by Kevin Wright at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla.
• Four-star by ESPN … rated the No. 20 wide receiver in the nation and No. 135 on the ESPN 300 list … No. 27 in the state of Florida and No. 65 in the Southeast Region.
• Four-star recruit by PrepStar … named to PrepStar Top 150 Dream Team … ranked the No. 95 overall national recruit by PrepStar
• Four-star recruit by Scout … ranked the No. 48 overall national recruit and the nation’s No. 6 overall wide receiver … ranks No. 3 WR in the South and No. 1 WR in Florida.
• Four-star prospect by Rivals … ranked the No. 20 wide receiver and No. 130 overall prospect in the nation … No. 28 prospect in the state of Texas.
Connor Blumrick
Quarterback
6-5
200
Pearland, Texas/Pearland HS
Coached by Tony Heath at Pearland High School in Pearland, Texas.
• Three-star by ESPN … rated the No. 35 dual-threat in the nation … No. 137 in the state of Texas and No. 177 in the Midlands Region.
• Three-star recruit by PrepStar … named to PrepStar All-Southeast Region
• Rated a three-star recruit by Scout … ranked the No. 13 quarterback in the state of Texas and No. 14 in the Midland Region … No. 96 QB nationally.
• Three-star prospect by Rivals … rated the No. 22 pro-style quarterback recruit in the nation.
Keldrick Carper
Athlete
6-2
175
Plain Dealing, La./Plain Dealing HS
Coached by James Thurman at Plain Dealing High School in Plain Dealing, Louisiana.
• Four-star by ESPN … rated the No. 57 wide receiver in the nation … No. 16 in the state of Louisiana and No. 173 in the Southeast Region.
• Four-star recruit by PrepStar … named PrepStar Top 350 All-American … ranked the No. 350 overall national recruit by PrepStar.
• Four-star recruit by Scout … ranked No. 260 overall national recruit … rated the No. 21 athlete nationally … rated No. 2 athlete in the state of Louisiana and No. 10 in the South Region.
• Four-star prospect by Rivals … rated the No. 33 athlete in the nation … No. 14 recruit in the state of Louisiana.
Anthony Hines III
Linebacker
6-2.5
220
Plano, Texas/Plano East HS
Coached by Joey McCullough at Plano East High School in Plano, Texas.
• Five-star recruit by Scout … rated No. 19 recruit nationally … rated the nation’s No. 2 inside linebacker … top-rated ILB in the state of Texas and Midland Region.
• Four-star by ESPN … rated the No. 1 inside linebacker in the nation and No. 67 on the ESPN 300 list … No. 14 in the state of Texas and No. 15 in the Southeast Region.
• Four-star recruit by PrepStar … named to PrepStar Top 150 Dream Team … ranked the No. 90 overall national recruit by PrepStar.
• Four-star prospect by Rivals … rated the nation’s No. 3 inside linebacker prospect and No. 11 overall recruit … No. 14-ranked recruit in the state of Texas.
Jared Hocker
Offensive Line
6-5.5
301
Richland Hills, Texas/Birdville HS
Coached by Lon Holbrook at Birdville High School in North Richland Hills, Texas.
• Three-star by ESPN … rated the No. 83 offensive guard in the nation … No. 163 in the state of Texas and No. 213 in the Midlands Region.
• Three-star recruit by PrepStar … named to the PrepStar All-Southeast Region Team
• Three-star by Rivals … rated the nation’s No. 62 offensive tackle prospect … No. 93-rated recruit in the state of Texas.
Hezekiah Jones
Wide Receiver
5-11
168
Stafford, Texas/Stafford HS
Coached by Mo Hampton at Stafford High School in Stafford, Texas.
• Four-star by ESPN … rated the No. 17 wide receiver in the nation and No. 113 on the ESPN 300 … No. 19 prospect in the state of Texas and No. 20 in the Midlands Region.
• Four-star recruit by PrepStar … named to PrepStar Top 150 Dream Team … ranked the No. 142 overall national recruit by PrepStar.
• Four-star recruit by Scout … rated the No. 219 recruit nationally … ranked the No. 31 wide receiver nationally … rated No. 9 WR in the state of Texas and the Midland Region.
• Four-star prospect by Rivals … rated the nation’s No. 22 wide receiver and No. 145 overall prospect … No. 19 prospect in the state of Texas.
Santino Marchiol
Linebacker
6-2.5
224
Centennial, Colo./IMG Academy (Fla.)
Coached by Kevin Wright at IMG Academy in Bradention, Fla.
• Four-star by ESPN … rated the No. 21 outside linebacker in the nation … No. 50 prospect in the state of Florida and No. 142 in the Southeast Region.
• Four-star recruit by Scout … rated the nation’s No. 26 outside linebacker recruit … ranked the No. 3 OLB in the state of Florida and No. 13 in the South Region.
• Four-star prospect by Rivals … rated the No. 22 outside linebacker in the nation … No. 43 recruit in the state of Florida.
• Three-star recruit by PrepStar … named to the PrepStar All-Southeast Region Team.
Kellen Mond
Quarterback
6-2
191
San Antonio, Texas/IMG Academy (Fla.)
Coached by Kevin Wright at IMG Academy in Bradention, Fla.
• Five-star prospect by Rivals … rated the nation’s No. 1 dual-threat quarterback … ranked the No. 21 overall prospect in the nation … No. 4 recruit in the state of Florida.
• Four-star by ESPN … rated the No. 2 dual-threat quarterback in the nation and No. 59 on the ESPN 300 list … No. 13 in the state of Florida and No. 27 in the Southeast Region.
• Four-star recruit by PrepStar … named to PrepStar Top 150 Dream Team … ranked the No. 133 overall national recruit.
• Four-star recruit by Scout … rated the nation’s No. 209 recruit and No. 13 quarterback … rated the No. 1 QB in the state of Florida and No. 3 in the South Region.
Roshauud Paul
Wide Receiver
6-0
170
Bremond, Texas/Bremond HS
Coached by Jeff Kasowski at Bremond High School in Bremond, Texas.
• Named the 2016 Mr. Texas Football after leading Bremond High School to a 15-0 state championship.
• For his career at Bremond HS, Paul led the Tigers to three straight state titles and a perfect 47-0 record.
• 2016 Class 2A Offensive Player of the Year by the Associated Press.
• Four-star by ESPN … rated the No. 12 athlete in the nation and No. 196 on the ESPN 300 list … No. 31 in the state of Texas and No. 35 in the Midlands Region.
• Four-star recruit by PrepStar … named PrepStar Top 350 All-American … ranked the No. 226 overall national recruit by PrepStar.
• Three-star recruit by Scout.com … rated the nation’s No. 69 athlete … ranked No. 12 athlete in the state of Texas and the Midland Region.
• Three-star prospect by Rivals … rated the No. 42 athlete in the nation … ranked the No. 64 prospect in the state of Texas.
