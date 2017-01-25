Consolidated Middle School Student Accused Of Carrying Loaded Handgun

College Station police arrested a Consolidated middle school student Wednesday for carrying a loaded pistol in his backpack.

According to an e-mail sent to parents and provided by the CSISD central office, no one was injured.

Another student alerted administrators, who found the accused and immediately confiscated the pistol and unloaded it.

According to the e-mail, the school’s initial investigation revealed the student did not plan to use the weapon at school.

College Station police report the 13 year old young man was taken to juvenile detention on a charge of possessing a firearm in a prohibited area.

According to CSPD, the student told officers he was holding the gun for someone else.