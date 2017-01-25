Bryan Mayor Andrew Nelson on WTAW

City of Bryan Mayor Andrew Nelson discussed the future of Cellucor Field, home of the Brazos Valley Bombers, future development near RELLIS, the city’s relationship with Texas A&M University, and more during his regular appearance on The Infomaniacs on Wednesday, January 25.

Click below to hear Andrew Nelson visiting with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia.

AndrewNelson012517