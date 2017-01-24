UPDATE: CSISD School Crossing Guard Struck By A Pickup Out Of The Hospital

Update:

A longtime Consolidated high school employee is out of the hospital after he was hit while working as a crossing guard Monday morning.

College Station police report 58 year old William Forehand was released Tuesday following treatment for bruises and several abrasions.

Forehand was struck on Nueces Street by a truck driven by a 16 year old Consol student.

Investigators say a contributing factor was Monday morning’s sunrise, which obscured the driver’s vision.

According to the CSPD news release, the driver has not been charged with anything at this point.

Original story:

A crossing guard outside Consolidated High School was struck by a pickup Monday morning.

College Station police say the 58 year old man was taken to a hospital for treatment of what appears to be non-life threatening injuries.

Officers were told a 16 year old Consol student driving on Nueces Street did not stop and struck the guard, who had stepped out in the street at the marked crosswalk.

The PD’s news release stated their investigation is continuing. There was no mention of the driver being ticketed or arrested.

No names have been released.