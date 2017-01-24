State Senator Charles Schwertner on WTAW

State Senator Charles Schwertner on WTAWFeatured Stories, Interviews Tuesday, January 24th, 2017
State Senator Charles Schwertner discussed his experience at the Presidential Inauguration, healthcare reform, the school finance system, and more during his Austin update on WTAW’s The Infomaniacs on Tuesday, January 24.
Click below to hear Charles Schwertner visiting with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia.
