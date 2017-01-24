SEC Athlete of the Week honors for Aggie sprinters Mylik Kerley, Danyel White

BIRMINGHAM – SEC Athlete of the Week honors were earned by a pair of Aggie sprinters, junior Mylik Kerley and freshman Danyel White , following their respective performances during the Texas A&M Aggie Invitational this past weekend.

Kerley shared the men’s Runner of the Week honors with Jereem Richards of Alabama as both recorded world leading times for the 2017 indoor season. Richards ran 20.57 in the 200m at the Auburn Invitational.

Running a time of 46.31 seconds in his first 400m as an Aggie, Kerley produced the top time this indoor season on a 200m banked track. It also places the junior at No. 7 on the Texas A&M all-time indoor list. Kerley supplied an anchor leg split of 45.51 as the Aggies won the 4×400 relay in 3:06.91.

For the second time this season White led a 1-2-3-4 finish by the Aggie women in the 200m. Her time of 23.22 ranks second among all collegians and is the top freshman mark this indoor season. White is also the current world junior leader in 2017. Running on the winning 4×400 relay, White supplied a 54.94 split on the second leg.

The first road trip of the indoor season takes Texas A&M to Fayetteville for the Arkansas Razorback Invitational, a scored meet that will be held on Friday and Saturday and includes the first heptathlon and pentathlon competition for the Aggies.

Story courtesy of Texas A&M Athletics