Construction of College Station ISD’s Third Middle School Is Underway

Click below for comments from Kelly Templin the day before the city of College Station issued construction permits to allow CSISD to start building the district’s third middle school.

Click below to hear the CSISD 2013 and 2015 bond update at the school board’s workshop on January 17, 2017.

Click HERE to read and download the CSISD update on bond projects approved by voters in 2013 and 2015.