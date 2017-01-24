Home » Featured Stories, News » Construction of College Station ISD’s Third Middle School Is Underway

Construction of College Station ISD’s Third Middle School Is Underway

Posted by Featured Stories, News Tuesday, January 24th, 2017

Click below for comments from Kelly Templin the day before the city of College Station issued construction permits to allow CSISD to start building the district’s third middle school.

011917-Kelly-Templin.mp3

 

Click below to hear the CSISD 2013 and 2015 bond update at the school board’s workshop on January 17, 2017.

011717-CSISD-project-update-from-facilities-director-Jon-Hall-.mp3

 

Click HERE to read and download the CSISD update on bond projects approved by voters in 2013 and 2015.

 

Screen shot of the CSISD bond update involving the district's new third middle school.

