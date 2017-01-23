UPDATE: George H.W. Bush Moving Out Of ICU & Barbara Bush Is Released From The Hospital

Update Monday, January 23 2017:

10:15 a.m.

Doctors say former President George H.W. Bush will soon be moved from the intensive care unit at a Houston hospital where he has been treated for pneumonia.

Dr. Amy Mynderse says the 92-year-old Bush will be moved from the ICU at the Houston Methodist Hospital on Monday.

Bush family spokesman Jim McGrath said Sunday that the former president’s vital signs were normal and that doctors hoped he could be moved out of intensive care in the next day or so.

___

10:10 a.m.

Doctors say former first lady Barbara Bush has been discharged from the Houston hospital where she underwent treatment for bronchitis.

Mrs. Bush was admitted to the Houston Methodist Hospital last Wednesday, just a matter of days after her husband, former President George H.W. Bush, checked in to be treated for pneumonia. She is 91 and he is 92.

Barbara Bush was told she could return home Sunday, but family spokesman Jim McGrath said she opted to stay one more night in the hospital to fully recover and to stay close to her husband.

Dr. Amy Mynderse said Monday morning that Mrs. Bush has been discharged.

Update Sunday, January 22 2017:

Update from Bush family spokesman Jim McGrath:

Update Saturday, January 21 2017:

Update Friday at 12:20 p.m.

Family spokesman Jim McGrath says former President George H.W. Bush is breathing on his own “with minimal supplemental oxygen.”

Barbara Bush is expected to remain hospitalized “over the weekend as a precaution.”

Mr. and Mrs. Bush were joined by their son Neil and daughter in law Maria Friday morning watching inauguration coverage.

Update Thursday morning 11:30 a.m.

From Bush family spokesman Jim McGrath:

President Bush had a good night’s rest and remains in stable condition in the ICU at Houston Methodist Hospital. His medical team is actively evaluating him for extubation, and we are hopeful he will be discharged from the ICU in a few days.

After being admitted yesterday and diagnosed with a case of bronchitis, Mrs. Bush reports she feels “1,000% better” this morning. Antibiotics and some good rest seem to have restored her to better health.

The Bushes received an uplifting visit from their dear friends, Jim and Susan Baker, last night, and are deeply appreciative for the wonderful care they are receiving — as well as the prayers and good wishes from far and wide.

Update Wednesday 12:15 p.m.

Former President George H.W. Bush and his wife Barbara are both hospitalized.

Spokesman Jim McGrath says Mr. Bush is in intensive care in stable condition and is resting comfortably following a procedure to clear and protect his airway that required sedation.

McGrath says the procedure was done “to address an acute respiratory problem stemming from pneumonia.”

Mr. Bush was admitted to Houston Methodist last Saturday.

Mrs. Bush was admitted to Houston Methodist this morning, according to McGrath, “as a precaution after experiencing fatigue and coughing.”

Wednesday afternoon, President-elect Donald Trump sent a tweet to Mr. Bush, stating “Looking forward to a speedy recovery for George and Barbara Bush, both hospitalized. Thank you for your wonderful letter!”

Mr. Bush apologized for missing Friday’s inauguration, adding “My doctors says if I sat outside in January it will likely put me six feet under.” Bush offered Trump his help if it’s ever needed.

Original story:

HOUSTON (AP) – A spokesman for former President George H.W. Bush says the 92-year-old was taken to the hospital over the weekend for shortness of breath.

Spokesman Jim McGrath says in an email to The Associated Press that Bush has responded well to treatments and that doctors are pleased with his progress.

McGrath says the oldest living U.S. president was taken to the hospital on Saturday and he hopes that he can go home soon.

Bush served as U.S. president from 1989 to 1993. He has a form of Parkinson’s disease and uses a motorized scooter or a wheelchair for mobility.