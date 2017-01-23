Trustees Name Morgan Head Football Coach, Campus Coordinator at Rudder High School

The Rudder Rangers’ new head coach and athletic coordinator comes to Bryan ISD with a strong foundation of football in the Brazos Valley. During its regular meeting tonight, the Bryan ISD Board of Trustees unanimously named Greg Morgan to lead football and athletics at Rudder.

“Greg Morgan is a class act and is well respected across the state,” said Athletic Director Lance Angel. “We are thrilled to have him lead Rudder Football and Rudder Athletics.”

Morgan has served Madisonville CISD for the past 17 years, 16 of those as athletic director and head football coach. Under his leadership, Madisonville won a Bi-District Championship, three District Championships and competed in playoffs 10 times. More than 25 of his former football players have received university scholarships a leading schools such as UT, Rice, Nebraska and Baylor.

Bryan ISD Athletics Director Lance Angel

“We could not be more excited about the future of football and athletics at Rudder High School,” said Interim Superintendent Tim Rocka. “A broad pool of qualified and competitive coaches expressed strong interest in our players, our program and Rudder High School. We had great applicants to choose from, and we found an excellent fit who is enthusiastic about being here and continuing to build this program.”

Prior to his time in Madisonville, Morgan served as athletic director and head football coach at Shepherd ISD for four years, were he was selected East Texas Coach of the Year in 1998.

Morgan has held various positions in Texas and Louisiana schools as a head coach, offensive coordinator, quarterbacks coach and receivers coach.

Story courtesy of Bryan ISD