Governor Abbott Nominations To Texas A&M System Board Of Regents

Governor Abbott has announced three nominations to the Texas A&M system board of regents.

Subject to Senate confirmation, one of the three would be a new member. Tim Leach of Midland, A&M class of 1982, is a member of the college of engineering’s advisory council and the board of A&M’s association of former students. Leach would succeed Judy Morgan of Texarkana, who served one six-year term.

Current regents chair Cliff Thomas of Victoria and current vice-chair Elaine Mendoza of San Antonio, who also graduated from A&M, have been nominated to serve a second term.

Regents whose terms run through 2019 are Tony Buzbee and Charles Schwartz of Houston and Morris Foster of Austin. Regents whose terms run through 2021 are Phil Adams of Bryan, Bryan native Bob Albritton of Ft. Worth, and Bill Mahomes Jr. of Dallas.

From Governor Abbott’s office:

Governor Greg Abbott today announced the reappointment of Elaine Mendoza and Cliff Thomas and the appointment of Tim Leach to the Texas A&M University System Board of Regents, effective Feb. 1, 2017, for terms set to expire Feb. 1, 2023.

Elaine Mendoza of San Antonio is founder, President, and CEO of Conceptual MindWorks, Inc. She is a gubernatorial appointee to the Texas A&M University System Board of Regents, where she serves as vice chairman and as chair of the Committee on Academic and Student Affairs, member of the Committee on Audit and as a liaison to the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board. She currently serves on the board of the Holdsworth Center. She is a former gubernatorial appointee to the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board, on which she served as secretary of the board, chair of the Committee on Closing the Gaps and as vice chairman. She is also a former gubernatorial appointee to the Commission for a College Ready Texas and is a former U.S. senatorial appointee to the Commission on the Advancement of Women and Minorities in Science, Engineering and Technology (CAWMSET), later being selected as chairperson. Mendoza received the Women’s Legacy Award from the Aggie Women’s Association and the Outstanding Alumni Award from the Dwight Look College of Engineering at Texas A&M. She is also a member of the P16Plus Council of Greater Bexar County. She serves as chair of the CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Health System board of directors and as member of the board of directors for Health Care Service Corporation and The Bank of San Antonio. She also served as chair of the San Antonio Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, was a member of the Greater San Antonio Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors and served as the chairperson of the board of the Alamo Workforce Development, now Workforce Solutions Alamo. Mendoza received a Bachelor of Science from Texas A&M University.

Cliff Thomas of Victoria is an owner and chairman of the board of Pilot Thomas Logistics and founder of Speedy Stop Food Stores and C.L. Thomas Inc. He is a gubernatorial appointee to the Texas A&M System Board of Regents, where he serves as chairman. He previously served as vice chairman, chair of the Policy Review Committee and member of the committee on Finance, the committee on Audit and the committee on Buildings and Physical Plant. He currently serves as liaison to the 12th Man Foundation. He chaired the search committee in 2014-2015 for the new president of Texas A&M University. He is also a former gubernatorial appointee to the Guadalupe-Blanco River Authority and formerly served on the boards of DeTar Hospital System and Wells Fargo Bank. Thomas received a Bachelor of Science from Texas A&M University.

Tim Leach of Midland is chairman, CEO and president of Concho Resources, Inc. Prior to founding Concho, he served in various positions with Parker & Parsley, including executive vice president. He is a member of the Texas A&M University Dwight Look College of Engineering Advisory Council and serves on the board of governors for Midland Memorial Foundation. He also serves on the board of directors of the Midland College Foundation, the Association of Former Students of Texas A&M University and the Scharbauer Foundation. Leach holds a Bachelor of Science from Texas A&M University and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Texas of the Permian Basin.

These appointments are subject to Senate confirmation.