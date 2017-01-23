CSPD Investigating CSISD School Crossing Guard Who Is Struck By A Pickup

A crossing guard outside Consolidated High School was struck by a pickup Monday morning.

College Station police say the 58 year old man was taken to a hospital for treatment of what appears to be non-life threatening injuries.

Officers were told a 16 year old Consol student driving on Nueces Street did not stop and struck the guard, who had stepped out in the street at the marked crosswalk.

The PD’s news release stated their investigation is continuing. There was no mention of the driver being ticketed or arrested.

No names have been released.