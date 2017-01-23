Home » Featured Stories, Sports » CSISD Board of Trustees Unanimously Approves Lee Fedora as A&M Consolidated High School Athletic Coordinator, Head Football Coach

CSISD Board of Trustees Unanimously Approves Lee Fedora as A&M Consolidated High School Athletic Coordinator, Head Football Coach

Posted by Featured Stories, Sports Monday, January 23rd, 2017
(Fedora was a three-year letterman in football & baseball for the Tigers)

The College Station ISD Board of Trustees unanimously approved the hiring of Lee Fedora as A&M Consolidated Athletics Coordinator and Head Football Coach Monday night at A&M Consolidated High School.

Fedora (A&M Consolidated ’90) has 18 years of experience as a head coach, his latest stop coming at Navasota High School, where he helped lead the Rattlers to the 3A Division II State Championship in 2012 and the 4A Division I State Championship in 2014.

He takes over a position left void by David Raffield, who resigned in December after six seasons with the Tigers.

Fedora and his wife Lisa, who is a math specialist at Cypress Grove Intermediate, have two daughters: Jordan, who is a senior at College Station High School, and Jolee, who is a freshman at A&M Consolidated High School.

c25oyowuaaen4p

College Station Board of Trustees

CSISDFedora_0123.mp3

 

c25fpdhucaes5-v

Lee Fedora

LFedora_0123.mp3

Posted by on Jan 23 2017. Filed under Featured Stories, Sports.

-