CSISD Board of Trustees Unanimously Approves Lee Fedora as A&M Consolidated High School Athletic Coordinator, Head Football Coach

The College Station ISD Board of Trustees unanimously approved the hiring of Lee Fedora as A&M Consolidated Athletics Coordinator and Head Football Coach Monday night at A&M Consolidated High School.

Fedora (A&M Consolidated ’90) has 18 years of experience as a head coach, his latest stop coming at Navasota High School, where he helped lead the Rattlers to the 3A Division II State Championship in 2012 and the 4A Division I State Championship in 2014.

He takes over a position left void by David Raffield, who resigned in December after six seasons with the Tigers.

Fedora and his wife Lisa, who is a math specialist at Cypress Grove Intermediate, have two daughters: Jordan, who is a senior at College Station High School, and Jolee, who is a freshman at A&M Consolidated High School.

