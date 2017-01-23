College Station School Board Considering Official Policy On Future Boundary Changes

For the first time, the College Station school board is considering a written policy about the process of changing campus boundaries.

This comes as the board decides later this year how to adjust boundaries to accommodate the district’s tenth elementary campus, which opens in the fall of 2018.

Michael Wesson says the policy is meant to show transparency from the board to the community.

The proposed policy also follows last year’s community criticism of the board and a 37 member committee in changing boundaries of fifth through 12th grade campuses.

Board member Carol Barrett said some members of last year’s committee felt they did things the elected body should have done. Barrett, board president Valerie Jochen, and board vice-president Jeff Harris discussed how the policy would allow future boards to create committees.

After nearly one hour of discussion at last week’s board workshop, members were directed to e-mail recommendations about the proposed policy to the superintendent.

Click HERE to read and download the proposed policy.

Audio and the copy of the proposed CSISD policy in this webstory came from the CSISD school board workshop video shown below.