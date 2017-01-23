Bryan Council Discussing First City-Initiated Annexation Since 1999

For the first time since 2008, the Bryan city council is talking about city-initiated annexation…something which has not been done since 1999.

No council members expressed opposition to the possible annexation of an area cited by planning administrator Martin Zimmerman of more than 500 properties surrounding the RELLIS campus.

Councilman Mike Southerland, city manager Kean Register, and mayor Andrew Nelson were among those who discussed whether to pursue annexing the RELLIS campus. Register said city staff has been in contact with the A&M system and the university.

Southerland proposed a development idea west of RELLIS along the Brazos River, making it similar to San Antonio’s riverwalk.

There was no opposition to consider spending approximately $200,000 dollars for consultants.

Zimmerman did not get a council consensus on four other areas when the council adopted the city’s new comprehensive plan last October. Those locations are near Texas and Highway 21, around Coulter Field airport, Highway 30 east of town near the proposed location of a high-speed train station, and the area of Leonard Road and Harvey Mitchell Parkway.

Click HERE to read and download the annexation presentation to the Bryan city council.