3:30 a.m. Fire Run To CS Apartment Complex

A 9-1-1 call just after 3:30 Monday morning resulted in 20 College Station firefighters responding to an apartment fire.

Battalion chief Greg Rodgers says the fire that started in the laundry room at The Marc on Harvey Road was put out before flames entered two unoccupied apartments on the second floor.

No neighboring buildings were evacuated, but that did not stop neighboring residents from being awakened by the sirens from nine fire department vehicles.

No firefighters were injured, and investigators are still looking into the cause.

Click below for comments from Greg Rodgers, visiting with WTAW’s Bill Oliver.