Howard’s Game-Winner Lifts Aggies Over LSU

Howard’s Game-Winner Lifts Aggies Over LSUSports Sunday, January 22nd, 2017
Anriel Howard scored the game-winning basket in the closing seconds, as Texas A&M rallied for a 54-52 women’s basketball win over LSU on Sunday at Reed Arena. The Aggies are 15-5 (5-2 SEC). Stay tuned for a full recap.
QUICKIE NOTES
- Texas A&M improves to 15-5 on the season and 5-2 in conference play. LSU is now 14-6 overall and 5-2 in conference play
- Anriel Howard‘s layup with 3.6 seconds remaining gave the Aggies their first lead since 2-0, and was the margin of victory in the contest. It is the Aggies’ first game-winner in the last 10 seconds since Courtney Walker at Alabama on Jan. 28, 2016
- The Aggies rallied from a 15-point deficit to win
- This is the fourth time in seven conference games the Aggies have erased at least a nine point deficit to win or force overtime.
- This this the Aggies’ largest comeback since a 15-point comeback against Duke on Nov. 30, 2014
- Khaalia Hillsman has scored in double figures in all 20 games this season
- Danni Williams scored in double figures for the 10th straight game and 19th time in 20 games this season
- Curtyce Knox scored 10+ points for the ninth time this season and the sixth time in seven SEC games
- Anriel Howard had double-digit rebounds for the 15th time this season and the first time since Jan. 8.
- Texas A&M head coach Gary Blair is 324-134 in 14 seasons at Texas A&M and 732-297 in his Hall of Fame career. He ranks eighth among active coaches and is 14th all-time in career wins.
- His 104 wins in SEC play lead all active coaches.
