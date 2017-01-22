Howard’s Game-Winner Lifts Aggies Over LSU

Anriel Howard scored the game-winning basket in the closing seconds, as Texas A&M rallied for a 54-52 women’s basketball win over LSU on Sunday at Reed Arena. The Aggies are 15-5 (5-2 SEC). Stay tuned for a full recap.

Texas A&M C Khaalia Hillsman, HC Gary Blair & F Anriel Howard

QUICKIE NOTES

Texas A&M improves to 15-5 on the season and 5-2 in conference play. LSU is now 14-6 overall and 5-2 in conference play

Anriel Howard ‘s layup with 3.6 seconds remaining gave the Aggies their first lead since 2-0, and was the margin of victory in the contest. It is the Aggies’ first game-winner in the last 10 seconds since Courtney Walker at Alabama on Jan. 28, 2016

This is the fourth time in seven conference games the Aggies have erased at least a nine point deficit to win or force overtime.

This this the Aggies’ largest comeback since a 15-point comeback against Duke on Nov. 30, 2014

Khaalia Hillsman has scored in double figures in all 20 games this season

Danni Williams scored in double figures for the 10th straight game and 19th time in 20 games this season

Curtyce Knox scored 10+ points for the ninth time this season and the sixth time in seven SEC games

Anriel Howard had double-digit rebounds for the 15th time this season and the first time since Jan. 8.

Texas A&M head coach Gary Blair is 324-134 in 14 seasons at Texas A&M and 732-297 in his Hall of Fame career. He ranks eighth among active coaches and is 14th all-time in career wins.

His 104 wins in SEC play lead all active coaches.

Story courtesy of Texas A&M Athletics