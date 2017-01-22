Aggie Women to host LSU Sunday Afternoon on Willy 1550

Game 20 • SEC Game 7 • Sunday, January 22, 2017 • 4 p.m.

LSU Lady Tigers (14-5, 3-3 SEC) at

No. 25 AP Texas A&M Aggies (14-5, 4-2 SEC)

College Station, Texas | Reed Arena (12,989)

Willy 1550 AM (Tom Turbiville, Tap Bentz)

SEC Network (Brenda VanLengen, Tamika Catchings)

No. 25 Texas A&M hosts LSU in a women’s basketball game on Sunday, January 22, looking for their fifth straight win at Reed Arena. The Aggies are 4-2 in SEC play through six games.

The game is broadcast on SEC Network, with Brenda VanLengen and Tamika Catchings on the call. Authenticated subscribers can also access the game on WatchESPN and the ESPN app on their mobile phones, tablets, computers, smart TVs and other connected devices.

This game is the Aggies’ We Back Pat game, which supports the Pat Summitt Foundation and Alzheimer’s awareness.

The Aggies are coming off of a 78-76 overtime loss at Missouri, where the Aggies scored 20 points in overtime, the most in NCAA history for a team that did not win. Khaalia Hillsman , who has a 64.9% field goal percentage and is shooting 75.0% in conference play, has scored 15+ points in each of her last four games.

Texas A&M Head Coach Gary Blair



LSU is 14-5 overall and 3-3 in SEC play this season, having already surpassed last season’s overall win total and having matched last season’s SEC win total. Chloe Jackson and Raigyne Moncrief co-lead the Lady Tigers with 14.8 points per game apiece.

After this game, the Aggies go to No. 4 Mississippi State to complete a stretch of 10 of 15 games away-from-home on Sunday, January 29. Texas A&M returns to Reed Arena for the first of three straight road games on Feb. 2 to host Florida at 7 p.m.

Story courtesy of Texas A&M Athletics