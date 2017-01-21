Aggie Men’s and Women’s Swimming tops LSU

WOMEN

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The No. 7-ranked Texas A&M women’s swimming and diving team will head into the 2017 Southeastern Conference Championships with a 7-1 record in dual meet action and undefeated in SEC competition after defeating LSU, 193-103, on Senior Day Saturday at the Student Recreation Natatorium.

Prior to the dual meet, Texas A&M’s eight seniors were honored – Zoe Alaniz (Corpus Christi, Texas), Julia Cook (Boerne, Texas), Sarah Gibson (San Antonio, Texas), Courtney Hattie (Victoria, British Columbia, Canada), Madison Hudkins (Murrieta, Calif.), Frankie Jonker (Pretoria, South Africa), Ashley McGregor (Pointe-Claire, Québec, Canada) and Sycerika McMahon (Belfast, Northern Ireland).

“We saw some good racing, especially after coming back from yesterday. A number of the swims were better than yesterday, so that was good. There were good, solid races,” head coach Steve Bultman said following the meet. “It goes by so quick and it doesn’t seem like they are seniors. It seems like just yesterday that we were recruiting them. They have definitely contributed to our success.”

The Aggies swept all 14 races in the pool, while claiming at least the top two spots in seven and posting 13 NCAA “B” qualifying times.

Among the seniors taking swimming victories on Senior Day were Gibson with two individual wins in the 200-yard butterfly (1:58.37) and 100 fly (54.15) and McMahon in the 500 free (4:50.77). In the diving well, Hudkins topped the leaderboard in the one-meter dive (303.98) and placed second in the three-meter (317.33).

Texas A&M opened the meet with a 200 medley relay victory from the foursome of Gibson and juniors Béryl Gastaldello , Jorie Caneta and Kristin Malone with a time of 1:39.82 to give the Aggies a strong start.

Also contributing multiple individual victories for the Aggies were junior Lisa Bratton in the 100 back (54.40) and 200 back (1:56.61), Gastaldello in the 50 free (22.44) and 100 free (49.31), and sophomore Sydney Pickrem in the 200 breast (2:11.21) and 200 IM (1:58.82).

Earning single wins for the Aggies were sophomore Monika Gonzalez-Hermosillo in the 1,000 free (10:01.87), sophomore Claire Rasmus in the 200 free (1:48.47), and Caneta in the 100 breast (1:00.43).

Texas A&M closed out their final home meet with a victory in the 200 free relay with the group of redshirt freshman Raena Eldridge , freshman Sara Metzsch , junior Laura Norman and Gastaldello touching in 1:32.45.

Texas A&M will return to action in four weeks as they travel to the SEC Championships in Knoxville, Tenn., at the Jones Aquatic Center on the University of Tennessee campus. The meet will begin Tuesday, Feb. 14 until Saturday, Feb. 18.

MEN

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M men’s swimming and diving team downed longtime rival LSU, 173-127, on Senior Day on Saturday at the Student Recreation Natatorium.

The Aggies won 10 of 16 events against the Tigers as they improved their season dual meet record to 4-1. It was Texas A&M’s third straight win in the long series between the schools and the Aggies improved their record against the Tigers under head coach Jay Holmes to 10-3. Texas A&M will close out its regular season with a dual meet against SMU next Friday in Mansfield, Texas.

“Obviously we have a history with LSU – we’ve been swimming these guys for decades,” Holmes said. “LSU always brings out the best in us and we probably bring out the best in LSU, so this is always a meet that we look forward to.”

With the meet still in the balance, the most senior of the Texas A&M senior class stood tall for the Aggies on Senior Day. After a 1-2 finish by LSU in the 200-yard butterfly had given the Tigers a 57-55 lead after six events, fifth-year senior Cory Bolleter and the Texas A&M sprint freestylers gave the Aggies a lead they would not relinquish.

Bolleter scorched the pool in the 50 free with a season-best time of 19.88 and led a 1-2-3-4 Aggie parade in the race as Texas A&M regained the lead, 71-60, and never trailed the rest of the meet. Finishing behind the Aggies’ only fifth-year senior were freshman Adam Koster (20.26), freshman Raiz Tjon-A-Joe (20.29) and senior Jacob Gonzales (20.41).

“Anytime you do a 1-2-3-4 like that, it’s a big momentum swing,” Holmes said. “Even if you know it’s coming, it’s still a big momentum swing. We knew it was something that we were capable of but it was still fun to get it done and there’s no question that it was a big turning point in the meet.”

The Aggies opened and closed the meet with relay victories. The foursome of junior Brock Bonetti , junior Mauro Castillo , senior Turker Ayar and Bolleter surged to victory in the 200-yard medley relay in a time of 1:27.27 in the first race of the day, and the quartet of Koster, Gonzales, Tjon-A-Joe and Bolleter touched first in 1:19.22 to end the day.

Bolleter was dominant on the end of both relays, turning in a 19.08 anchor in the medley relay and a breath-taking 18.94 anchor in the free relay. Bolleter’s 18.94 split was a lifetime best and ranks as the third-fastest 50 free split in school history.

Castillo led the way with three individual victories with wins in the 100 breaststroke (54.20), 200 breaststroke (1:59.27) and 200 IM (1:50.09). Also grabbing multiple individual wins were Bonetti in the 100 back (47.81) and 200 back (1:45.94) and sophomore Sam Thornton in the one-meter dive (402.90) and the three-meter dive (372.98).

Stories courtesy of Texas A&M Athletics