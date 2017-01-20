Tavares, Greiss give Weight win in Islanders debut

NEW YORK (AP) _ John Tavares narrowly missed out on his second hat trick in a week, Thomas Greiss got his second straight shutout and the New York Islanders beat the Dallas Stars 3-0 on Thursday night in their first game since firing longtime coach Jack Capuano.

New York canned Capuano in the middle of his seventh season Tuesday, replacing him on an interim basis with Doug Weight.

Tavares has seven goals in four games after scoring twice and then having an empty-net shot just deflected wide late in the third period. He had three goals last Friday at Florida.

Greiss stopped 23 shots after making 32 saves in a 4-0 win over Boston on Monday.

Calvin de Haan added an empty-net goal on a coast-to-coast shot with four seconds left.

Kari Lehtonen made 33 saves for Dallas, which was coming off a 7-6 victory over the New York Rangers on Tuesday night.