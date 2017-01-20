Former Bryan Day Care Worker Gets Jail Time For Lying About Infant’s Injury

A Bryan woman who was working in a local daycare who accidentally dropped a five month old then lied about what happened is going to jail for six months then will be on probation for five years.

Assistant Brazos County district attorney Ryan Calvert says there was no evidence 56 year old Freddie Walton intentionally hurt the child.

While Walton pleaded guilty to the felony of endangering a child by omission and she apologized for what she did, her lawyers and Calvert held a hearing over the punishment.

Calvert says the boy, who turns four in April, has some development delays that can not be determined if that is due to his injuries.

Walton, who opposed jail time, apologized to the family.

Following the jail time, which begins February 1, Walton will be on probation for five years with conditions that includes not caring for young children.

Click below for comments from Ryan Calvert, visiting with WTAW’s Bill Oliver.

News release from the Brazos County district attorney’s office:

A former worker at a Bryan daycare will serve 6 months in jail and 5 years on probation in connection with a 2013 incident that left a 5-month-old baby seriously injured.

Freddie Walton, 56, of Bryan, of pled guilty to Endangering a Child by Omission. On Thursday, a punishment hearing was held n the 361st District Court in order for Judge Steve Smith to determine Walton’s sentence.

On September 17, 2013, Walton was in charge of one of the infant rooms at Camelot Learning Center in Bryan. One of the babies in her care, Lincoln Shumbera, was vomiting and lethargic when his parents picked him up that afternoon. The parents took Lincoln to College Station Medical Center where he was found to have a life-threatening head injury. Lincoln was flown to Dell Children’s Hospital in Austin where he underwent successful surgery.

Bryan Police detectives questioned Walton who claimed that Lincoln had rolled over on the floor and bumped his head on a piece of furniture. Walton repeatedly denied that anything else had happened to Lincoln.

Medical professionals determined that the injury was likely accidental, but could not have occurred in the manner Walton described.

Two days after the incident, Walton admitted to police that she dropped the baby on his head while she was feeding him.

Walton was charged with Endangering a Child by Omission for failing to get help for Lincoln and trying to conceal what happened. Walton was not charged with the more serious offense of Injury to a Child because the evidence did not indicate that Walton hurt the child intentionally.

During the punishment hearing, prosecutors called the baby’s parents, former employees of Camelot Learning Center, and the Bryan detectives that investigated the case. Prosecutors also called a doctor from Dell Children’s Hospital to describe Lincoln’s injury and treatment, as well as likely causes.

Walton testified in her own defense and apologized for her actions. Walton’s attorney asked the Judge to sentence Walton to probation without jail time, citing Walton’s lack of criminal history and numerous health problems. Prosecutors, on the other hand, argued that Walton’s actions warranted incarceration.

Prior to this incident, Walton had never been in trouble with the law.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Ryan Calvert and Ashley Martin.

Following the hearing, Lincoln’s parents, Kristin and Brad Shumbera, made the following statement:

“We are grateful to the District Attorney’s Office and Judge Smith for ensuring justice and reinforcing the high standard our community expects of child caregivers. As a consequence of her actions, Mrs. Walton will serve a small fraction of the time Lincoln must endure. She has our prayers. We remain thankful for those that prayed and continue to pray for Lincoln. He is, and always will be, our miracle.”