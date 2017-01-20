Fedora tabbed AMCHS head football coach

College Station native Lee Fedora was named head football coach and athletic coordinator for A&M Consolidated High School today by Superintendent of Schools Dr. Clark Ealy.

The CSISD Board of Trustees is expected to confirm the hire at a specially-called meeting on Monday, January 23, in the Main Entrance Foyer of A&M Consolidated High School at 5 p.m. LINK: Meeting Agenda

“I can’t tell you how excited I am to lead the athletics department at my alma mater,” said Fedora, a 1990 Consol graduate. “I have so many fond memories of my time at Consol and look forward to building on the rich athletic traditions and contributing to the high academic standards expected in this great community. My biggest goal is to establish an environment to prepare Consol student athletes to be ready for the real world.”

Fedora’s head coaching resume is highlighted by a pair of state championships in 2012 and 2014 while at Navasota High School.

“We are thrilled to have landed a state-championship-caliber coach to the CSISD family,” Ealy said. “Lee’s record on the field speaks for itself and as a Consol alum, he understands the culture and high expectations of this community. He is an absolute perfect fit for this position.”

In 11 years as head football coach and athletic director at Navasota High School, Fedora amassed a record of 109-30-0. Fedora’s Rattlers teams advanced to at least the state quarterfinals in eight out of his last nine nine seasons at the school.

Prior to coaching at Navasota, Fedora spent two years as the head coach at Robinson High School in Waco, and five years as the head coach at Rogers High School in Rogers, Texas.

Overall, Fedora has a record of 167-55-1 as a head coach, and in 18 years he has led his teams to the playoffs 14 times, including 10 trips to at least the state quarterfinals.

Fedora was named district coach of the year 10 times and earned numerous state coach of the year honors in 2012 and 2014.

Prior to becoming a head coach, Fedora served in numerous assistant coaching roles at A&M Consolidated High School from 1995-1998.

One of the most decorated athletes to graduate from Consol, Fedora was a three-year letterwinner in baseball and football, winning multiple honors and awards. He earned a scholarship to play baseball at Texas A&M, where he was a two-year letterwinner.

Fedora graduated from Texas A&M University with a Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology in 1995 and Master of Science in Education in 2001.

Fedora and his wife Lisa, who is a math specialist at Cypress Grove Intermediate, have two daughters: Jordan, who is a senior at College Station High School, and Jolee, who is a freshman at A&M Consolidated High School.

FEDORA HEAD COACHING RECORD (18 years, 167-55-1, .752 winning percentage)

Year School Record Playoffs

2015 Navasota 12-1 AAAA Division I State Quarterfinals

2014 Navasota 16-0 AAAA Division I STATE CHAMPIONS

2013 Navasota 10-2 AAA Division I Area

2012 Navasota 16-0 AAA Division II STATE CHAMPIONS

2011 Navasota 11-2 AAA State Quarterfinalists

2010 Navasota 10-3 AAA State Quarterfinalists

2009 Navasota 9-3 AAA State Quarterfinalists

2008 Navasota 10-1 AAA State Quarterfinalists

2007 Navasota 9-4 AAA State Quarterfinalists

2006 Navasota 3-7

2005 Navasota 3-7

2004 Robinson 9-1-1 AAA Bi-District

2003 Robinson 1-9

2002 Rogers 13-2 AA State Semifinalists

2001 Rogers 11-1 AA Area

2000 Rogers 12-2 AA State Quarterfinals

1999 Rogers 7-5 AA Area

1998 Rogers 5-5

Story courtesy of College Station I.S.D.