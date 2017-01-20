Congressman Bill Flores on WTAW

Congressman Bill Flores on WTAWFeatured Stories, Interviews Friday, January 20th, 2017
Representative Bill Flores of Bryan (R-TX) discussed President Obama’s last minute pardons, Inauguration Day, the replacement plan for Obamacare, and more during his weekly Washington update on The Infomaniacs on Friday, January 20.
Click below to hear Bill Flores visiting with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia.
