College Station Council Member Julie Schultz on WTAW

College Station Council Member Julie Schultz on WTAWFeatured Stories, Interviews Friday, January 20th, 2017
Julie Schultz, council member and mayor pro tem for the City of College Station, discussed the concrete vs asphalt road issue, roadway impact fees, the future of development committees, and more during her appearance on The Infomaniacs on Friday, January 20.
Click below to hear Julie Schultz visiting with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia.
Short URL: http://wtaw.com/?p=112049
Posted by Chelsea Reber on Jan 20 2017. Filed under Featured Stories, Interviews.