College Station Council Member Julie Schultz on WTAW

Julie Schultz, council member and mayor pro tem for the City of College Station, discussed the concrete vs asphalt road issue, roadway impact fees, the future of development committees, and more during her appearance on The Infomaniacs on Friday, January 20.

Click below to hear Julie Schultz visiting with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia.

