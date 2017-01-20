College Station City Council Revisiting Roadway Impact Fees

The city of College Station has identified $207 million dollars of street needs in the next ten years.

As previously reported, this is the first month of a roadway maintenance fee that is part of College Station utility bills.

Two months ago, the College Station city council approved a roadway impact fee on the construction of new homes. While the fee doesn’t start until December, the council revisited the issue at its last meeting. Councilman James Benham repeated his opposition to impact fees and new city regulations requiring more expensive concrete streets in new developments.

Councilman Barry Moore was among those saying the housing market will respond negatively to College Station’s impact fees.

Councilwoman Blanche Brick said the same arguments being made now against impact fees are the same as when the council considered them in 2011 as a way to help pay for adding streets and other infrastructure.

Mayor Karl Mooney brought up what is being considered in the state legislature, along with the continuing growth in the College Station public school district.

Councilwoman Julie Schultz, who identified herself as a member of the College Station school district’s educational foundation, said more poor families are moving away.

And from councilman Jerome Rektorik, who with Barry Moore were part of last year’s study as members of the planning commission.

There was no opposition to revisit the roadway impact fee before it starts in December. The charge to developers of single family homes starts at $750 dollars and doubles the following year.

Click below for a summary of comments from the January 12, 2017 College Station city council meeting: