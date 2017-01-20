Chilifest 2017 Entertainment Lineup

Organizers of the 2017 Chilifest in Snook have announced this year’s entertainment lineup.

The headliner on Saturday night, April 1, is Lynyrd Skynyrd.

Preceding Lynyrd Skynyrd is Cody Johnson, Wade Bowen, Jason Boland & The Stragglers, and Shane Smith and the Saints.

The headliners for Friday night, March 31, is Reckless Kelly and William Clark Green.

Other Friday night performers include Flatland Cavalry, John Baumann, Parker McCollum, and Hunter Rea Band.

Hank Kuehler, President of Chilifest, says registration for Chilifest teams will start February 10th at C.C. Creations.

Since 2000, Chilifest has donated more than $2,500,000 to local charities.