Brazos County Commissioners Pass Resolution Opposing Texas Supreme Court Charging For Locally Produced Documents

Brazos County Commissioners Pass Resolution Opposing Texas Supreme Court Charging For Locally Produced DocumentsFeatured Stories, News Friday, January 20th, 2017
Brazos County Commissioners are opposed to the state supreme court charging for records that originate at the county level.
County judge Duane Peters says this comes after Brazos County paid a lot of money to upgrade its computer software for court records.011716-Duane-Peters-comments-on-resolution.mp3
In addition to a resolution approved by commissioners, district court clerk Marc Hamblin also opposed the supreme court’s action.011717-Marc-Hamblin.mp3
According to the resolution, documents e-mailed from lawyers to the supreme court were supposed to be kept for no longer than 30 days.
