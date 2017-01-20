Brazos County Commissioners Pass Resolution Opposing Texas Supreme Court Charging For Locally Produced Documents

Brazos County Commissioners are opposed to the state supreme court charging for records that originate at the county level.

County judge Duane Peters says this comes after Brazos County paid a lot of money to upgrade its computer software for court records.

In addition to a resolution approved by commissioners, district court clerk Marc Hamblin also opposed the supreme court’s action.

According to the resolution, documents e-mailed from lawyers to the supreme court were supposed to be kept for no longer than 30 days.