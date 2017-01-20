Biocorridor Groundbreaking of ViaSat’s Texas Headquarters

Groundbreaking took place Thursday morning in the biocorridor on the new home of the Texas operations of a worldwide broadband services and technology company, which began in Bryan in 1996.

ViaSat Wireless, which acquired Net Near You in 2014, currently has 130 jobs with a payroll of $7 million dollars. ViaSat plans to double those numbers under an economic development agreement with the cities of College Station and Bryan and Brazos County.

Vice President and General Manager Cody Catalena…a co-founder of Net Near You…says the 89,000 square foot building, which is slated for opening in mid-2018, will accommodate 300 employees as part of a 24/7 customer service center.

Catalena says the 8.6 acre campus, at HSC Parkway and Traditions Drive in College Station, will include amenities that includes a business incubator for students, a cafe, a gym and fitness center, basketball and sand volleyball courts, a greenbelt area, and a rooftop deck overlooking the park and lake.

Catalena also pointed out there will be charging stations for electric cars and 10 full hookups for recreational vehicles during Texas A&M football game weekends.

ViaSat is the first commercial development in the College Station portion of ATLAS Development’s Lake Walk Town Center, located near The Stella Hotel and CHI St. Joseph Health MatureWell Lifestyle Center; both of which will open later this year.

Click below for comments from the groundbreaking program. Speakers include Todd McDaniel of the Research Valley Partnership, College Station Mayor Karl Mooney, Spencer Clements of ATLAS Development, and ViaSat Wireless Vice President and General Manager Cody Catalena.

Video of the groundbreaking includes (L-R) Spencer Clements of ATLAS Development, Brazos County Judge Duane Peters, College Station Mayor Karl Mooney, ViaSat Wireless Services Vice President/General Manager Cody Catalena, ViaSat Wireless Chief Technology Officer Jonny Hinojosa, and ViaSat Wireless Vice President Customer Services Frank Gilstrap.

Additional information from ATLAS Development:

ATLAS – the master-planned d­­evelopment situated at the epicenter of the Texas A&M Biocorridor, and ViaSat (NASDAQ: VSAT), a global broadband services and technology company – conducted a formal groundbreaking ceremony today for ViaSat’s new Texas facility.

Set to be completed by mid-2018, the 89,000-square-foot complex will sit on 8.6 acres within ATLAS and is expected to house more than 200 ViaSat employees. The ViaSat team located in Bryan/College Station will primarily focus on the Company’s Managed Wi-Fi services business, which extends the reach of broadband internet connections with hotspots for both single and multi-site networks.

The new ViaSat facility in ATLAS will be located next to Cashion Lake, in proximity to Nutrabolt, iBio, FujiFilm Diosynth Biotechnologies and the soon-to-be completed The Stella Hotel. ViaSat is the first global technology company to move a facility to ATLAS, enabling the Company to support its expected growth in an integrated, collaborative and amenity-rich environment.

Among the luminaries who attended the groundbreaking ceremony included: ATLAS and Traditions Development Principal Spencer Clements; Cody Catalena, ViaSat’s Vice President and General Manager of Wireless Services Business; College Station Mayor Dr. Karl Mooney; Bryan Mayor Andrew Nelson; and Brazos County Judge Duane Peters.

“Breaking ground at our new facility in ATLAS officially gives rise to new opportunities for ViaSat – as we look to build our presence and expertise within the Bryan/College Station technology, engineering and research communities,” Catalena says. “Our goal is to build an office space that elevates ViaSat’s spirit of innovation and supports our growth initiatives while capitalizing on the amenity and wellness-friendly environment ATLAS has created.”

“We are happy to welcome a global powerhouse like ViaSat to the growing number of best-in-class companies that have chosen ATLAS for their Bryan/College Station corporate campus,” adds Clements. “These leading-edge organizations want to locate within a collaborative, wellness-focused planned community that will help attract and retain the best and brightest talent.”

In addition to the new facility in ATLAS, ViaSat has other ties to Texas. In 2016, Dallas-based American Airlines selected ViaSat to provide in-flight Wi-Fi to hundreds of its aircraft. American is the latest commercial airline to use ViaSat as an in-flight Wi-Fi provider, joining domestic airlines: JetBlue, Virgin America and United Airlines, as well as international airlines: EL AL Israel Airlines, Finnair, SAS and Qantas.

About the ATLAS Community

ATLAS is adjacent to the Texas A&M Health Science Center and just two miles from Texas A&M University and Easterwood Airport. The College of Veterinary Medicine, the $32 million Hildebrand Equine Complex, Mays Business School, Texas A&M Research Park, National Center for Therapeutics Manufacturing and the Texas Institute of Preclinical Studies are all within 2.5 miles.

An integral part of ATLAS is the Lake Walk Town Center, a pedestrian-friendly, wellness-focused retail, restaurant and housing hub featuring lifestyle and outdoor pursuits. The Stella Hotel – a 176-key, high-end independent property currently opening this spring – and the five-acre Lake ATLAS will be the focal points of the 180,000 square-foot town center.

Adjacent to ATLAS and the Traditions Club and Community, the Parc at Traditions features 159 graciously-appointed senior living apartment homes, including 91 independent living, 44 assisted living and 24 memory care units. Scheduled to open this spring, the community is situated on a beautiful 14-acre wooded site, and is thoughtfully designed to complement Parc Communities’ distinctive brand of hospitality-enriched senior living.

Also situated within ATLAS in the Lake Walk Town Center is the CHI St. Joseph Health MatureWell Lifestyle Center (MatureWell), a 23,000 square-foot health and wellness center devoted to the specialized delivery of healthcare for seniors. Set to open in March, MatureWell offers a single destination where adults 55 and older can achieve their health and wellness goals through a full range of outpatient services. The complex will provide primary care delivered by a board-certified geriatrician, along with access to a comprehensive network of specialist physicians. In addition, MatureWell will offer on-site pharmacist, nutritionist and rehabilitation specialists, along with an array of health and wellness coaching programs.

For more information about ATLAS: www.atlastx.com.