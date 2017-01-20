Aggie Men to Host Georgia Saturday Morning on WTAW

Aggie Basketball Game #18:

Texas A&M (9-8; 1-5 SEC) vs. Georgia (12-6; 4-2 SEC)

Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 · 11:00 a.m. (CT)

Reed Arena (12,989) · College Station, Texas

RADIO: WTAW 1620 AM (Bryan-College Station)

Dave South, Play-by-Play

Al Pulliam, Commentary

TV: ESPN2 (For more info – 12thMan.com/TV)

Beth Mowins, Play-by-Play

Dalen Cuff, Commentary

SATELLITE RADIO: Sirius Ch. 145 / XM Ch. 190

LIVE AUDIO/STATS: 12thman.com/live

LIVE MOBILE LIVE STATS: tamustats.com

—

COLLEGE STATION – The Texas A&M men’s basketball team returns to the hardwood at Reed Arena Saturday at 11 a.m. where it will host the Georgia Bulldogs.

The matchup will be nationally televised on ESPN2 with Beth Mowins calling the play-by-play action and Dalen Cuff providing color commentary. Radio coverage will be provided on the Aggie Sports Network, which can be heard locally in the Bryan/College Station area on WTAW (1620 AM).

The Aggies (9-8; 1-5 SEC) are looking to rebound after dropping a hard-fought 62-60 contest to Arkansas inside Reed Arena on Tuesday night. Against the Razorbacks sophomore Admon Gilder neared his career high in points (17, three times) at 16 points against Arkansas. The Dallas native was 5-of-9 from the floor, including a 4-for-6 performance from the 3-point line.

Meanwhile, classmate Tyler Davis matched the Aggies’ best free throw shooting effort on the season, going a perfect 6-for-6 from the charity stripe helping the second-year center finish in double figures for the 12th time this season, scoring 14 points to go along with seven rebounds against the Hogs.

Georgia comes to Aggieland with a 12-6 overall record that includes a 4-2 mark in SEC games. The Bulldogs have the distinction of being the only SEC team to have never lost to the Aggies in College Station. UGA has defeated A&M at Reed Arena in each of its two previous trips to Aggieland — Jan. 26, 2013, and Feb. 11, 2015.

Texas A&M Head Coach Billy Kennedy

Texas A&M Guard Admon Gilder

SETTING THE SCENE

• The Aggies look to rebound after two consecutive losses when they host Georgia Saturday inside Reed Arena.

• Georgia stood out as the last team Texas A&M had not defeated on the hardwood since their move to the SEC until last season when the Aggies handed the Bulldogs a 79-45 defeat in Athens.

TRENDS & SUPERLATIVES

• Sophomore Admon Gilder neared his career high in points (17, three times) at 16 points against Arkansas … Gilder was 5-of-9 from the floor, including a 4-for-6 performance from the 3-point line.

• Sophomore Tyler Davis matched the Aggies’ best free throw shooting effort on the season against the Razorbacks, going a perfect 6-for-6 from the charity stripe … Davis finished in double figures for the 12th time this season, scoring 14 points to go along with seven rebounds against the Hogs.

• Freshman Robert Williams blocked a pair of Razorback shot attempts Wednesday, marking his 17th consecutive game with a block to tie the longest streak by an Aggie since Bryan Davis had a 17-game block streak from Nov. 29, 2009 to Feb. 3, 2010 … Up next is the school record of 20 consecutive games with a block, set by David Harris from Dec. 21, 1989, to March 9, 1990.

AGGIES AMONG THE SEC & NATIONAL LEADERS (Through 1/18 games)

• The Aggies rank 14th nationally in blocked shots per game with an average of 5.8 per contest.

• On the offensive end, A&M has been efficient, ranking second in the SEC by shooting 47.1 percent from the field as a team as well as second in the SEC in assists with an average of 16.9 per contest … The Aggies are third in the league with a 1.2 assist-to-turnover ratio.

• Defensively, A&M ranks third in field goal percentage defense by allowing opponents to shoot just 39.6 from the field.

• In the SEC rebounding column, A&M ranks second in the conference in rebounding margin at +6.0 and leads the league in offensive rebound percentage at 38.7 percent … The Aggies are 29th nationally in offensive rebounds per game (13.35).

• Nationally, the Aggies rank 31st in fewest fouls this season (286).

• Rookie Robert Williams continues to stand out as one of the SEC’s brightest freshman, ranking second in the league (20th nationally) with 43 blocked shots for an average of 2.5 per game.

• Sophomore Tyler Davis leads the SEC and ranks 15th nationally in field goal percentage, shooting 61.3 percent from the field … He also ranks sixth in the SEC in total rebounding at 6.9 per contest while checking at third on the offensive glass at 3.1 offensive rebounds per outing.

• Second-year guard Admon Gilder appears throughout the lists of SEC statistical leaders, ranking sixth in steals per game (1.8), seventh minutes played (31.1) and eighth in assists per game (3.9).

• Sophomore DJ Hogg continues to rank among the SEC’s top sharpshooters, checking in at sixth in the league shooting 39.2 percent from long range while making 2.2 3-point baskets per contest, fourth in the SEC.

NOTING GEORGIA

• Georgia comes to Aggieland after notching a 76-68 victory at home vs. Vanderbilt on Tuesday … The Bulldogs are 4-2 in SEC play, with victories over Auburn, Missouri, Ole Miss and Vanderbilt … Their only two losses in league play have come to South Carolina and Florida

• Preseason First Team All-SEC members Yante Maten and J.J. Frazier lead the Bulldogs offensively, averaging 19.7 and 16.5 points respectively … Maten is second in the SEC in scoring behind Kentucky’s Malik Monk … In SEC play, Maten is averaging 19.5 points per game, and Frazier is averaging 19.3.

• Frazier, a senior guard, leads the SEC in steals (39) and is fourth in assists (78).

• In SEC play, Georgia ranks first in the conference in defensive (185) and total (240) rebounding, free throw percentage (.739) and opponents’ 3-point percentage (.270).

• The Bulldogs also rank second in the SEC in field goal percentage allowed (.392) during conference play.

• Overall, the Bulldogs are 3-3 on the road this season and 2-1 on the road in conference play.

• Head coach Mike Fox is in his eighth year at Georgia … Last season the Bulldogs went 20-14 (10-8) and finished in a tie for sixth in the conference before advancing to the second round of the NIT.

• Georgia was picked in the preseason to finish fourth in the SEC behind Kentucky, Florida, and Texas A&M by media members of the conference. Currently, the Bulldogs sit in fifth place.

SERIES HISTORY VS GEORGIA (UGA LEADS 4-1)

• Saturday will be the sixth all-time meeting between the Aggies & Bulldogs on the hardwood.

• Last season, Texas A&M notched its first win in the series by downing the Bulldogs 79-45 in Athens … 11 Aggies scored in the game including six with nine or more points … Alex Caruso, Danuel House and Jalen Jones each scored a game-high 12 points in the win with Jones registering a double-double.

• Texas A&M floor general Billy Kennedy is 1-4 against the Bulldogs, while Georgia’s Mark Fox is 4-1 against the Aggies.

Story courtesy of Texas A&M Athletics