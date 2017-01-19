Williams Hired As Texas A&M Senior Associate Athletics Director

COLLEGE STATION— Texas A&M University Director of Athletics Scott Woodward has named Lori Williams as Senior Associate Athletics Director, overseeing the department’s diversity, inclusion, and equity efforts, Title IX compliance and oversight for student conduct, risk management, academic services and student-athlete engagement.

“I am thrilled that Lori is joining our senior management team,” Woodward said. “She brings a wealth of knowledge and impressive experience to athletics and I know she will have an immediate impact.”

Williams most recently served as the Title IX Coordinator for Texas A&M University, leading the university’s Title IX compliance efforts and ensuring compliance with local, state, and federal laws and regulations.

“I am excited to join the talented professionals in the Department of Athletics,” Williams said. “During my years on campuses and in private practice, I truly enjoyed working with student-athletes, coaches, and staff and I look forward to doing what I can to help us achieve excellence across the board.”

Williams holds a Doctorate of Jurisprudence from Texas Tech University School of Law, a Bachelor’s of Business Administration from Baylor University, and an Associate of Risk Management designation from the American Institute for Chartered Property Casualty Underwriters.

Prior to serving at Texas A&M, Williams was a Partner and Vice President with the Michael L. Buckner Law Firm in Florida. Her practice focused on higher education, risk management, and athletics representation, which included conducting Title IX gender equity reviews, drafting institutional policies and procedures, educating university administrators on risk management and compliance matters, and representing universities involved in NCAA infraction cases.

Williams previously served as an associate athletics director for risk management at the University of Kansas after working at the NCAA in various roles including associate director of enforcement, director of membership services and as director of academic review and risk management at the NCAA Eligibility Center. Williams began her athletics career as an assistant director of compliance and legal assistant with the Big 12 Conference.

Williams is licensed to practice law in the state of Texas.

Story courtesy of Texas A&M Athletics