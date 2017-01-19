Home » Featured Stories, Interviews » State Representative Kyle Kacal on WTAW

District 12 state representative Kyle Kacal discussed the agriculture meeting with cotton and wine producers, his opinion of Donald Trump’s Head of Agriculture appointment, education, and more during his update from Austin on WTAW’s The Infomaniacs on Thursday, January 19.

