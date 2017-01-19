District Court Sentences For Two Former Aggie Football Players, A Drug Seller, & An Unregistered Sex Offender

Two former Texas A&M football players have both admitted to the armed robbery of three people who thought they were paying the players $1,500 dollars for marijuana. Darian Claiborne was booked in the Brazos County jail earlier this month and will transfer to a state prison to serve a ten year sentence. Isaiah Golden was placed on ten years probation last August. Following the May 2014 holdup, Claiborne transferred to Texas Southern, where he was listed on their 2015 roster. Golden transferred to McNeese State, where he has played the last two seasons at the Louisiana school.

Just over a year ago, a Bryan policeman spotted a SUV in a parking lot with an expired registration and no one getting out. That led to a visit with the driver, who admitted having $700 dollars of LSD and more than $500 dollars of cocaine. 27 year old Garrett Holloway of Bryan, who pleaded guilty to the drug charges earlier this month, was sentenced to ten years supervised probation subject to completing four months of shock probation in prison. He was also ordered to perform 250 hours community service and pay a $4,000 dollar fine.

The Brazos County district attorney’s office reports a man who moved to the twin cities from Dallas three years ago did not inform local law enforcement he was a registered sex offender. That was discovered last March when College Station police responded to a domestic violence call. That led to the arrest of 56 year old Donald Howard, who last week admitted to not registering. Due to his criminal history, Howard was sentenced to 28 years in prison.