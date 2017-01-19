Corps of Cadets Celebrate New Facility

The Texas A&M Corps of Cadets is hosting a grand opening event Friday afternoon to celebrate their newest facility, the Dorothy and Arthur McFerrin ’65 Parsons Mounted Cavalry Headquarters, located at Fiddler’s Green.

General Joe Ramirez, Commandant of the Corps, said the new building is 4,000 square-feet of multi-purpose space.

“We were in bad need of a new facility to be able to store our tack for the horses, our cannons, all the equipment that is associated with preparing the horses to ride, as well as office space and conference room space,” said Ramirez.

The event begins at 5:30 p.m. and includes speeches from university officials and donors.

“And then we are going to shoot a ceremonial round out of our cannon, the Spirit of ’02, for each of them and give each of them a ceremonial canister to commemorate the event,” said Ramirez of the McFerrin’s and Malcolm Stewart.

The new facility is located at the corner of FM 2818 and F&B Road.

Click below to hear Commandant Joe Ramirez’s visit with WTAW’s Chelsea Reber.

JoeRamirez011917

Additional information from Texas A&M about the grand opening:

The new Parsons Mounted Calvary facility, named in honor of the lead donors for the facility, Arthur McFerrin, a 1965 Texas A&M graduate and his wife, Dorothy, is part of Fiddler’s Green, the cavalry’s longstanding location.

The January 20th event begins at 5:30 p.m. with a reception followed by a short dedication program, culminating with the firing of the Spirit of ’02 cannon to officially open the facility.

The Dorothy and Arthur McFerrin ’65 Parsons Mounted Cavalry Headquarters is a 4,000-square foot facility that includes a training and instruction area, a storage area for tack and equipment, a tack repair room, exterior tie racks for saddling horses, and office space.

In addition to the McFerrins’ gift that made this new facility possible, Malcolm Stewart, a 1973 Texas A&M graduate, provided a generous gift to enhance the original design.