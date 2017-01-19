City of Bryan Update on WTAW

City of Bryan Update on WTAWFeatured Stories, Interviews Thursday, January 19th, 2017
Today’s City of Bryan update features Alsie Bond, Community Development Department Manager. Bond discusses the role of the department, upcoming meetings, how the public can get involved, and more during her appearance on The Infomaniacs on Thursday, January 19.
Click below to hear Alsie Bond visiting with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia.
