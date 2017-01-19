Home » Featured Stories, Interviews » City of Bryan Update on WTAW

City of Bryan Update on WTAW

Posted by Featured Stories, Interviews Thursday, January 19th, 2017

Today’s City of Bryan update features Alsie Bond, Community Development Department Manager. Bond discusses the role of the department, upcoming meetings, how the public can get involved, and more during her appearance on The Infomaniacs on Thursday, January 19.

Click below to hear Alsie Bond visiting with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia.

AlsieBond011917

Short URL: http://wtaw.com/?p=112005

Posted by on Jan 19 2017. Filed under Featured Stories, Interviews.

© 2017 WTAW. All Rights Reserved. Log in

-