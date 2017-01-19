Brazos County Commission Appoints New Blinn College Trustee

Brazos County has a new representative on the Blinn College board of trustees.

County commissioners without discussion and without dissent named Tammy Spohn to succeed Nancy Berry…who stepped down after she was elected to the county board.

Spohn, the chief nursing officer at Baylor Scott and White medical center in College Station, joined Blinn’s Brazos County advisory board last February.

According to a state law passed two years ago, two members of Blinn’s trustees from Brazos County are selected from the advisory body.

Former Bryan city councilwoman Ann Horton is Blinn’s second trustee from Brazos County.