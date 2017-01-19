Aggie Women to Visit Missouri Tonight on The Zone

Game 19 • SEC Game 6 • Thursday, January 19, 2017 • 8 p.m.

No. 25 AP Texas A&M Aggies (14-4, 4-1 SEC) at

Missouri Tigers (12-7, 2-3 SEC)

Columbia, Mo. | Mizzou Arena (15,061)



Radio: The Zone 1150 AM / 102.7 FM (Tom Turbiville, Steve Miller )

TV: SEC Network (Paul Sunderland, Gail Goestenkors)

No. 25 Texas A&M looks for its fourth consecutive SEC win, as it heads to Missouri on Thursday for the Aggies’ fourth road game in their last five contests.

The game is televised on SEC Network, with Olympic Gold Medalist Paul Sunderland and Women’s Basketball Hall of Famer Gail Goestenkors on the call. Authenticated users can also access the game on WatchESPN and the ESPN app on their mobile phones, tablets, computers, smart TVs and other connected devices.

The Aggies and Tigers have played two straight games that have come down to the final seconds. Last season, Courtney Walker hit three free throws with 8.4 seconds remaining to send the game into overtime, where the Aggies won 81-77 at Reed Arena. In 2015, Missouri’s Maddie Stock hit a last-second 3-pointer, erasing Curtyce Knox ‘s go-ahead free throws and giving the Tigers a 70-69 upset win at Reed. However, the Aggies have not lost at Mizzou Arena since 2005, riding a six-game win streak in that building.

Texas A&M sits just one game behind SEC leaders South Carolina and Mississippi State in the standings at 4-1. Sophomore Danni Williams has led the Aggies in scoring during this three-game winning streak, scoring at least 19 points in all three games, and averaging 21.3 points in that span. Against Florida, Williams hit five 3-pointers, the most for an Aggie in a single game since 2013.

Sophomore Sophie Cunningham leads the Tigers with 16.5 points per game, one of three Tigers averaging at least 12.7 points per contest. Missouri picked up a 74-68 win at Vanderbilt on Sunday, and feature a 9-1 record at home, with their only loss coming to Alabama by a single point on Jan. 8.

After this game, the Aggies return home to face LSU at 4 p.m. on Sunday, January 22 for the Aggies’ We Back Pat game.

Texas A&M Head Coach Gary Blair

Texas A&M F/G Jasmine Lumpkin & G Curtyce Knox

Story courtesy of Texas A&M Athletics