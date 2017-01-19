Aggie Women Fall Short in Overtime at Missouri

COLUMBIA, Mo.- Sophie Cunningham made a layup with 3.5 seconds to play to send the game to overtime where Missouri would defeat No. 25 Texas A&M 78-76 in a women’s basketball game at Mizzou Arena on Thursday.

The Tigers (13-7, 3-3 SEC) dashed out to a 15-4 lead in the first eight minutes of the game and led 30-22 at halftime.

The Aggies (14-5, 4-2 SEC) rallied back from the 11 point deficit to take the lead in the fourth quarter with a 13-0 run early in the period, but with the Aggies up two late, Cunningham would send the game to overtime.

Missouri would never trail in overtime, outscoring the Aggies 22-20 in the extra frame.

Four Aggies scored in double figures, led by Curtyce Knox with 25. Khaalia Hillsman added 19, Danni Williams had 13 and Taylor Cooper chipped in 11.

Hillsman led the Aggies with 11 rebounds for her ninth double-double of the season.

The Aggies return to action on Sunday, January 22 to host LSU at 4 p.m. inside Reed Arena.

QUICKIE NOTES

· Texas A&M is 14-5 overall and 4-2 in SEC play. Missouri is 13-7 overall and 3-3 in SEC play.

· The Aggies rallied back from an 11-point deficit to force overtime.

· The Aggies are 1-1 in overtime games this season.

· This is the second straight matchup between the schools to go to overtime.

· Khaalia Hillsman had her ninth double-double of the season and the 11th of her career. She ranks fifth at Texas A&M in career double-doubles

o She has scored in double figures in all 19 games this season

· Curtyce Knox scored 20+ points for the second time this season and in her career

o She scored in double figures for the eighth time this season and fifth time in six SEC games

· Taylor Cooper scored in double figures for the third time this season and the fourth time in her Texas A&M career.

· Danni Williams scored in double figures for the ninth straight game and 18th time in 19 games this season.

· Texas A&M Head Coach Gary Blair is 323-134 in 14 seasons at Texas A&M and 731-297 in his Hall of Fame career. He is eighth among active coaches and 14th all-time in career wins.

Story courtesy of Texas A&M Athletics