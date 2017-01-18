UPDATE: George H.W. and Barbara Bush Are Hospitalized

Update Wednesday 12:15 p.m.

Former President George H.W. Bush and his wife Barbara are both hospitalized.

Spokesman Jim McGrath says Mr. Bush is in intensive care in stable condition and is resting comfortably following a procedure to clear and protect his airway that required sedation.

McGrath says the procedure was done “to address an acute respiratory problem stemming from pneumonia.”

Mr. Bush was admitted to Houston Methodist last Saturday.

Mrs. Bush was admitted to Houston Methodist this morning, according to McGrath, “as a precaution after experiencing fatigue and coughing.”

Original story:

HOUSTON (AP) – A spokesman for former President George H.W. Bush says the 92-year-old was taken to the hospital over the weekend for shortness of breath.

Spokesman Jim McGrath says in an email to The Associated Press that Bush has responded well to treatments and that doctors are pleased with his progress.

McGrath says the oldest living U.S. president was taken to the hospital on Saturday and he hopes that he can go home soon.

Bush served as U.S. president from 1989 to 1993. He has a form of Parkinson’s disease and uses a motorized scooter or a wheelchair for mobility.