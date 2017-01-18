UPDATE: Arrest Made In Three CS Armed Robberies In 30 Minutes

A College Station who according to online Brazos County jail records has been arrested 25 times since 2003 is now accused of committing three armed robberies in a 30 minute span Tuesday evening.

30 year old Stacey Lynn Bradshaw, according to the online jail records, was also arrested for criminal trespassing and warrants from four criminal cases filed last year.

College Station police report no one was injured in the three incidents, which took place in the area of Harvey Road and George Bush East.

CSPD reports the first robbery was in the area of Dominik and Olympia Way. The first victim says Bradshaw asked for a ride, and when she got in she pulled a gun and took the victim’s car and phone.

Nine minutes later, officers went to a nearby apartment complex on University Oaks. That’s where the second victim reported Bradshaw took his wallet at gunpoint and a third person who was held up did not have anything to give.

After the stolen car was found in another apartment complex, witnesses directed officers to where Bradshaw was last seen.

Members of CSPD’s hostage negotiations and SWAT teams forced their way inside after failing in several attempts to speak with Bradshaw.

After detaining multiple people, Bradshaw was taken to the hospital for treatment of unrelated medical issues then she was transported to the Brazos County jail.

From College Station police:

On Tuesday January 17, 2017 at 2035 hours, officers with the College Station Police Department responded to the area of Poplar and Texas Ave for an aggravated robbery. Upon arrival, officers learned that the female victim was approached by a white female and asked to get a ride near Dominik and Olympia Way. During the drive, the suspect pulled a gun on the victim and took the vehicle and phone of the victim. Officers immediately began checking the roadways for the stolen vehicle.



At 2044 hours, a second aggravated robbery was reported. The male victim was approached at an apartment complex in the 500 block of University Oaks by a white female in a white car. The suspect pulled a handgun on the male victim and demanded his wallet. The male turned over his wallet and the suspect left in the white vehicle. While officers were interviewing this male victim a third victim walked up to the officers. The third victim was also approached by the suspect and she demanded his wallet at gunpoint. This victim had nothing to give the suspect so she left.



None of the victims were injured during these robberies.



The vehicle was recovered in a nearby apartment complex in the 500 block of Harvey at 2051 hours. After speaking with several witnesses it was determined that the suspect entered an apartment in this same complex. After several attempts to speak with the suspect, SWAT and HNT were called out.



After all avenues to make contact with the female were exhausted, SWAT forced entry into the apartment and detained the occupants. The female of interest was located inside the apartment but was transported to the hospital for unrelated medical concerns.



At this time there is no continuing threat to the public in relation to these offenses. The person involved has been identified but at this time has not been charged and the investigation is ongoing.



This case has been turned over to the College Station Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division and remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the College Station Police Department at 979-764-3600 or Brazos County Crime Stoppers at 979-775-TIPS.

